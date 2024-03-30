Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB arrives, massive Day 2 trade and more
Free Agency has slowed down considerably but the Las Vegas Raiders still have many of the same needs, this latest mock draft addresses many of those glaring holes on the roster.
With the last of the picks from the Green Bay Packers, we further solidify the interior offensive line with a big boy from the SEC in Charles Turner III out of LSU. Turner measures in at a solid 6-4 and 303lbs and showed off some impressive athleticism at the NFL Combine.
Turner ran a 5.0 in the 40 which is in the 93rd percentile and had broad and vertical jumps in the 83rd and 88th percentile respectively. He has a massive wingspan in the 99th percentile which is great for an offensive lineman because it helps them keep defenders off their bodies and helps them play multiple positions as well.
The Raiders have two of the three interior spots locked up with Dylan Parham and Andre James returning but right guard is a question mark and general depth is always a concern as well. Turner played every single offensive line position at LSU and could be a natural replacement for Jermaine Eluemunor who did the same in Las Vegas except for center.
His combination of size, athleticism, experience, and tenacity will make him a great fit in any offense and an important depth piece for the Raiders.