Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB not the only need filled by Las Vegas
After the NFL combine, the scouting picture has become a bit clearer for us and the Las Vegas Raiders and we dive into our latest mock draft with that information.
86. Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky
The Raiders were originally slotted to pick at 77 but traded back with the Houston Texans and swapped 77 and 227 for 86 and 128. With the 86th overall pick, we grab a super athletic linebacker from the SEC in Trevin Wallace out of Kentucky. We narrowly miss out on Payton Wilson but Wallace is a solid consolation prize who looks every bit the modern NFL linebacker.
The Georgia native measures in at 6-1 and 237lbs and ran an excellent 4.51 at the NFL Combine. He has long arms and was in the 85th percentile or better in some of the other athletic categories. There are some concerns with his play recognition abilities but on this Raiders team he will not be asked to start right away and can be used as a rotational guy until he is ready to take on the green dot and those responsibilities.
Wallace was also a productive player at Kentucky, with 80 tackles, 6 sacks, and an interception in 2023. His physical talent is undeniable and it shows up on tape when he is able to react quickly instead of diagnosing a play. Needing to work on the mental side of the game for a young player is nothing new so the Raiders will be betting on upside and coachability which is a major plus for the former Wildcat.