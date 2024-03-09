Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB not the only need filled by Las Vegas
After the NFL combine, the scouting picture has become a bit clearer for us and the Las Vegas Raiders and we dive into our latest mock draft with that information.
128. Tanor Bortolini OC Wisconsin
The second of our picks from the trade with the Houston Texans is 128th overall and we use it to grab a talented offensive lineman from one of the premier big man factories in college football. Tanor Bortolini out of Wisconsin measures in at 6-4 and 303lbs and was one of the most athletic offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.
Bortolini put up a 4.94 40, 4.28 shuttle, 32.5 vertical, 112 inch broad jump, and a 7.16 in the three cone drill which are all in the 92nd or better percentile for his position. This performance may boost his draft stock even further as NFL teams look for offensive lineman who can keep up with athletic front seven defenders and Bortolini fits that bill.
The Wisconsin native has played every position for the Badgers except for left tackle and he allows the Raiders to plug him in wherever needed along that front. The Raiders have yet to bring back Andre James and so there is a need either at center or left guard depending on where they plan to put Dylan Parham. Either way, Bortolini can fill in at either position though his short wingspan may limit him from playing outside at a high level but being able to play 3 out of 5 positions is plenty.