Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB not the only need filled by Las Vegas
After the NFL combine, the scouting picture has become a bit clearer for us and the Las Vegas Raiders and we dive into our latest mock draft with that information.
147. Theo Johnson TE Penn State
After his performance at the NFL Combine it is highly unlikely that Theo Johnson will be available this late in the draft but several other tight ends had great performances as well. In any case, we won’t deny our good fortune and use the 147th overall selection on the big man out of Penn State.
We know that tight end is not a huge need after the Raiders used a high pick on Michael Mayer last year but a player with the upside of Johnson is hard to ignore. Johnson measures in at 6-6 and 259lbs and he was lights out at the combine, putting up a 4.57 40, a 39.5 vertical, and a 125 inch broad jump which are all in the 90th percentile for the position.
The Ontario native was productive for the Nittany Lions with 34 catches for 341 yards and 7 touchdowns in a run-heavy offense but his physical tools are what has scouts really excited. He has soft hands and can make tough catches and there is a case for him to be a second rounder if teams fall in love with the physical traits. He would be a great weapon alongside Mayer but will need to develop more as a blocker to be utilized in heavy packages.