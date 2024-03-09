Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB not the only need filled by Las Vegas
After the NFL combine, the scouting picture has become a bit clearer for us and the Las Vegas Raiders and we dive into our latest mock draft with that information.
210. Blake Watson RB Memphis
As of today, the Las Vegas Raiders do not plan to use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs and are in need of a change of pace in the backfield. They may still choose to bring Jacobs back on long term deal but for now there is a need for another running back to compliment Zamir White.
So with the 210th overall selection, we grab a versatile and productive running back in Blake Watson out of Memphis. The New York native measures in at 5-9 and 190 lbs and is already getting compared to NFL sleeper stars like Kyren Williams by scouts. His 40 time and other measurables are nothing special (4.50 at last measure) but he was productive as both a runner and receiver at Memphis.
Last season, Watson rushed for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 192 carries and was equally productive in 2022 with 921 yards on 159 carries. His rushing average over those two seasons is around 6.0 yards per carry and he was prolific out of the backfield with 90 catches for 794 yards over that same span. He is electric in the open field and would be an incredible weapon for whoever is lining up under center for the Raiders in 2024.