Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: QB not the only need filled by Las Vegas
After the NFL combine, the scouting picture has become a bit clearer for us and the Las Vegas Raiders and we dive into our latest mock draft with that information.
221. Sataoa Laumea OG
We wrap up this post NFL combine mock draft by grabbing a potential anchor in the offensive line. Sataoa Laumea out of Utah Is a fifth year senior out of Utah who can play several positions along the offensive line. He spent the first two seasons of his career at right guard before switching over to right tackle in 2022 and 2023.
Laumea’s lack of high-end athleticism was exposed when he moved out to right tackle but with this selection the Raiders would bring him in to play guard where he performed much better for the youths. He measures in at 6-4 and 319 lbs which is on the shorter end for a tackle but is great size for an offensive guard.
Scouts believe he has some work to do when it comes to refining his technique but he has elite physical traits and skills for an interior position. The big deficit they noted was a lack of elite foot speed which can get him exposed against super athletic edge rushers but as we said, he would be asked to play on the inside for the Raiders and not at tackle. Laumea is a developmental offensive line prospect but would fit in nicely on the interior of the Raiders offensive line.