Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
This would be the ultimate luxury pick for the Raiders as wide receiver is a position of strength for the Raiders right now. Jakobi Myers was an incredible free agent addition, Davante Adams is still among the best in the league, and Tre Tucker came on very strong at the end of last season as a legitimate deep threat.
Even Hunter Renfrow, who struggled in a major way this year, could be a potential difference maker if the Raiders don't move on from him.
Since this is a best player available draft however, we don't care about position of need and we use the 13th overall pick to select one of the most exciting players in this year's draft class, Keon Coleman out of Florida State. Coleman is a massive target at 6-4 and 215 lbs and his last reported 40 time of 4.45 seconds is blazing for a guy his size.
The Louisiana native started his career at Michigan State but transferred to Florida State for his junior season. He quickly developed a great rapport with Jordan Travis and racked up 11 touchdowns along with 50 catches for 658 yards. The numbers are not eye-popping, but he has the prototypical physical traits for a wide receiver and can make an impact right away just by being bigger and faster than your average defensive back.
Coleman will have to work on his route running but who better to learn from than one of the all-time greats in Davante Adams? We expect Coleman to tear up the NFL Combine and there is a chance he leapfrogs Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers to be the number two receiver prospect in the draft. He would be an incredible addition to an already exciting group for the Raiders.