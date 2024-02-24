Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
Many Raiders fan were clamoring for the Silver and Black to use the 7th overall pick last year on Jalen Carter and in this mock draft we get a chance to select a player with similar upside but without the character concerns. T'Vondre Sweat out of Texas has a dominating presence at 6-4 and 361 lbs and would be an incredible addition to the Raiders defensive line.
The Raiders had a bit of a patchwork situation at defensive tackle but they were able to get solid production out of guys like John Jenkins and Adam Butler over the course of the year. They are still lacking that truly dominant presence inside and Sweat has a potential to be that guy on the interior.
Just the prospect of him drawing double teams due to his size and letting the pass rushers wreak havoc is mouth-watering.
Sweat was one of the stars of the Senior Bowl and has all the tools you look for in a dominant 3-technique tackle. There are concerns about his conditioning which is understandable given his size and also some questions about him relying too much on his strength versus his technique.
That can be coached up but his massive size and strength is something that can’t be taught and if he can improve his conditioning he can be a difference maker right away.