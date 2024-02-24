Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
We continue our plundering of the College Football Playoff national champions grab a starter from their offensive line in ladarius Henderson out of Michigan. This is another pic that also happens to fill a need as the Raiders are looking to strengthen their interior offensive line.
Henderson measures in at 6-4 and 309 lbs which is on the lower end of the percentiles but is more than adequate for an interior alignment. After spending four years at Arizona State, Henderson chose to transfer to Michigan where he primarily played left tackle for the Wolverines. In 12 games, he was a bit exposed at the position and gave up 19 QB hurries and two sacks.
Luckily for Henderson and the Raiders, the left tackle position is already filled by Colton Miller and Henderson would be expected to occupy one of the guard spots which he played at ASU. He has the added benefit of being at ASU while head coach Antonio Pierce was there and he could vouch for the young man’s work ethic and approach to the game.
Henderson brings the versatility we love to see in offensive lineman and his excellent technique and footwork should translate well to the pro game. He will have to adjust to the elite athletes at the NFL level but the Raiders can help by playing him on the interior unless it’s necessary for him to slide into either tackle spot.