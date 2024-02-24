Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
If you were going to build a modern NFL quarterback with perfect size, he may look a bit like Joe Milton. The Tennessee quarterback measures in at 6-5 and 235 lbs and possesses elite level athleticism and physical tools. His last recorded 40 time was just under 4.8 but we expect him to run much better than that at the combine and that number is still impressive at his size.
Milton started his college career at Michigan and started a few games during the COVID shortened season before transferring to Tennessee. He lost his starting job to fellow transfer Hendon Hooker after injury but was the full time starter in 2023.
The final numbers he put up in 2023 are not eye-popping as he threw for 2,800 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions while rushed for 299 yards and 7 touchdowns.
What the Raiders would be betting on is his upside as he had potentially the strongest arm in college football and can make every throw in the book. His touch and accuracy definitely need some work as will his processing, but the rest of the package is something you bet on this late in the draft.
In fact, it would not be surprising for a team to fall in love with Milton and grab him on Day 2 after he tears up the Combine and Pro Days.
Milton is on the older side for a rookie at 24 years old and that is a potential drawback as well. If it takes him a couple of years to catch up to the NFL game mentally then he will be closer to 30 than 20 at that point and how long can he play at that point?
However all of these concerns would be more pressing if the Raiders were to use an early pick on him but in the 200s, this is an absolute no-brainer of a gamble on a guy with tremendous upside.