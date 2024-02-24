Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
If Zamir White is going to be the thunder in the Raiders backfield, then Isaac Guerendo out of Louisville can be the lightning. The former Cardinal looks the part at 6-1 and 225 lbs and his last recorded 40 time of 4.35 seconds puts him in in the elite category at the running back position.
Guerendo started his college career at Wisconsin and was only a bit part player for four seasons, totaling around 600 yards and six touchdowns. He transferred to Louisville for his fifth season in college football and rushed for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 attempts. He also recorded 22 receptions for 234 yards but was not able to score through the air.
The Indiana native would be a great complement to White's physicality as, despite his weight, he is more of a speed threat than a power back. He has a smaller frame than his weight would suggest but that allows him to maintain that blazing speed and he can be an incredible threat in space.
The Raiders currently don't have a receiving back on the roster and Guerendo can fill that need immediately.