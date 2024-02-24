Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Selecting the best player available
In this 7-round mock, the Las Vegas Raiders select the best player available, not necessarily one who plays a position of need.
We wrap up the best player available mock draft by grabbing 80 versatile defensive back out of Oregon State that I am very intrigued by, Kitan Oladapo. The former Beaver measures in at 6-2 and 219 lbs and his last recorded 40 time was 4.50 which was several years ago.
Oladapo has been at Oregon State for five seasons and has improved as a player every year for the Beavers since becoming a starter in year 3. In his fifth-year senior season, he racked up 63 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and two sacks on the year. He was deployed all over the field for a very good Oregon State defense and his versatility is one of his best traits.
When I look at Oladapo and the physical tools he brings to the game, I wonder if he has a future in the league as an off-ball linebacker or box safety rather than as a coverage safety. He is an aggressive tackler and is known for being excellent in zone coverage and keeping up with guys in space.
Oladapo may not have the elite speed to cover guys downfield, but his size and athleticism make him a mouthwatering linebacker prospect. We know how much Patrick graham loves multiple safety looks and he could easily find creative ways to deploy a weapon like Oladapo all over the field.