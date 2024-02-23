Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
All eyes are pointed at the 2024 NFL Draft right now, the first for the Las Vegas Raiders with Tom Telesco as general manager. The Raiders are in the market to upgrade at numerous positions this offseason, but none bigger than the quarterback spot.
For some, there is reason to believe that Aidan O'Connell could be back under center in 2024, and the Raiders decide to build around him. He was outstanding down the stretch for the Silver and Black, and based on what we saw last season across the final four games, imagine what he could become with a full offseason under his belt as the presumed starter.
For others, this is the offseason to go out and get a franchise-changing quarterback in the NFL Draft. There are numerous guys who experts feel could be starters in the league for the next ten-plus seasons, but picking at No. 13 overall, Telesco will have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to move up to get one of them.
With that said, we kick off the weekend with a 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft.
