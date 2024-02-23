Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
With pick No. 44 going to the Patriots in the above-mentioned trade, the Raiders do not pick again until the third round. Going into this offseason, one of the key positions on defense where we could see a bunch of change is at defensive tackle, so it makes sense for Las Vegas to attack that position group here.
Luckily for the Raiders, this draft class is loaded with talent at defensive tackle, including Michigan's Kris Jenkins. This is a guy who could end up going in the second round if he can dominate the NFL Combine, but being available in this mock, the Raiders have to go and get him.
Tyree Wilson did a good job when he was moved inside last season, and we know what the Raiders bring coming off the edge. Adding Adam Butler back in free agency and teaming him with Jenkins and Wilson would give the Raiders a formidable defensive front, allowing Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce to dominate coming off the edge.