Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
On defense, there are few positions where the Raiders will need to upgrade more than at the cornerback spot. Luckily for Las Vegas, the arrival of Jack Jones last year brought stability to the position group, but with Amik Robertson hitting free agency, things are going to look different next season.
There is also the problem with Jakorian Bennett looking lost as a rookie, and while the hope is that he can turn things around in 2024, I do not see him being a starter any time soon. That is why the Raiders have to use one of their first picks at the position group, and Oregon star Khyree Jackson is an interest prospect to keep an eye on.
Jackson had a wild journey to get to Oregon, as he started in junior college before going to Alabama. However, it was his one season with the Ducks that put him on the map, as he proved to be a playmaking cornerback, nabbing three interceptions and breaking up eight passes.
He could be a guy that comes in and starts right away in Las Vegas.