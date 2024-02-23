Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship this past season, so why not bring in two of their key players via the 2024 NFL Draft. After the Raiders select defensive tackle Kris Jenkins early on, they attack the interior of their offensive line here with Jenkins' teammate, Zak Zinter.
Zinter broke his leg against Ohio State, ending his collegiate journey, but he would be a long-time starter with the Raiders. He has incredible size, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing over 320 pounds, and has the ability to play both center or guard at the next level.
With Greg Van Roten and Andre James hitting free agency, the Raiders could be revamping the offensive line, and Fisher and Zinter would give them potential starters as rookies in 2024. Zinter is going to push people around at the next level, and the Raiders could use his championship resume to help bolster a winning culture going forward.