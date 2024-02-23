Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
Running back is a position to keep an eye on early in free agency, as it remains to be seen what the Raiders plan to do with Josh Jacobs. The star running back is entering free agency this offseason, and if the Raiders like what they have with Zamir White, they could decide to roll with him and bring in some cheaper options at the position.
Looking at this year's draft class, there is solid talent the Raiders could go after during Days 2 and 3, and Carson Steele is someone that is flying under the radar right now. He was not invited to the 2024 NFL Combine, but I believe he will blow people away at his pro day with his ability to make plays on the ground and through the air.
Listed on Bruce Feldman's "Freak's List," Steele is projected to go undrafted right now, but we know that things can change from today until the NFL Draft. He is big and strong, averaged over five yards per carry last season, and should be able to adapt quickly to the pro game, especially as a depth player behind White in 2024.