Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
We close out this mock with two seventh-round picks for the Silver and Black, and use them both on the defense. A few years back, the Raiders selected TCU safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round, and here, they dive back into the TCU safety talent pool with Mark Perry.
Perry would serve as a solid depth piece behind both Moehrig and Marcus Epps in 2024, and allow the Raiders to continue to bolster their defensive backfield. He is big and fast, and I believe his pro day is going to help his stock in a big way.
In this mock, the Raiders add two defensive tackles to the mix, and if Jowon Briggs is still available in the seventh round, Las Vegas has to pounce. A team captain in 2023, Briggs has the size and power to be a force in the middle of the Raiders defensive line, and is someone that could be a starter in the NFL one day.
He would be a depth guy as a rookie, but unlike Nesta Jade-Silvera this past season, this is a seventh-round pick who could make a positive impact in Year 1. The Raiders struck gold in the seventh round two years ago with Thayer Munford Jr., and I believe Briggs could have that same kind of production once he gets used to the pro game.