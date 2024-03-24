Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a nice job stacking talent during the free agency period, bolstering their defensive line in a big way. The Silver and Black added the premier defensive tackle in this year's draft class, bringing in Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins, a player who could be a cornerstone along the defensive line for years to come.
While the loss of Josh Jacobs is going to hurt, at least at first, the Raiders roster is in better shape going into the NFL Draft than it has been in years. Las Vegas has elite playmakers on both sides of the ball, and it looks like they could be in-line to finally turn into a perennial playoff contender.
Sure, there are multiple needs still on the roster, and general manager Tom Telesco is going to have to put in a lot of work across the three-day event at the end of April. He is a veteran guy in the role, and knows how to navigate the NFL Draft, so it is certainly an exciting time to be a Raiders fan.
Using the NFL Mock Draft simulator at NFL Mock Draft Database, the Raiders stayed at No. 13 overall, bringing in a Day 1 starter and filling a pressing need.