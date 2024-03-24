Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
While many in Raider Nation will be clamoring for the team to try and trade up for a quarterback this April, Tom Telesco is going to have to think long and hard before mortgaging the future for a shot at one of the top names at the position group. Yes, there are guys who can come in and start right away, but sitting at No. 13 overall, that seems like a longshot right now.
On the defensive side of the ball, you have to believe that cornerback is one of the more pressing needs on this roster. Jack Jones will return as CB1 in 2024, and Nate Hobbs to the starting lineup in the slot, but this is a position group that is missing not only depth, but a quality starter opposite Jones in Patrick Graham's defense.
One prospect who has seen his stock rise in recent weeks is Quinyon Mitchell, who may be the best overall cornerback in this draft class. While the Raiders seem keen on adding Alabama star Terrion Arnold at the position, he is gone by the time the Raiders pick, and Mitchell would be a perfect backup plan in the middle of the first round.