Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
Looking at the Raiders current group of offensive linemen, it is clear that three of the five starting positions are spoken for. Las Vegas is likely to roll with Andre James at center, and Dylan Parham and Kolton Miller on the left side at guard and tackle, but the right side is up in the air right now.
Sitting with the No. 44 overall pick, the Raiders were able to add a first-round talent with their second round pick on Day 2. Jordan Morgan from Arizona has experience playing right tackle, so he will not have to move over at the NFL level, making him a perfect scenario at the position group in the draft.
Thayer Munford Jr. played well last season, and will be fighting for this starting right tackle job as well, but Morgan is a plug-and-play offensive tackle coming out of college. He dominated the Pac-12 last season, and with the Raiders, could give them a long-term solution at the right tackle spot for years to come.