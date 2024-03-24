Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas turns their attention back to the defensive side of the ball in the third round, and attack a position group lacking depth right now. At linebacker, Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane will be back in the starting lineup again in 2024, and both men are coming off breakout seasons in the Silver and Black last year.
With pick No. 77 overall, the Silver and Black add Junior Colson, one of the best linebackers in this entire draft class. The national champion could come in and battle Luke Masterson for a starting job on Day 1, and has the three-down potential that will make him an interesting prospect for Patrick Graham.
Antonio Pierce is a former linebacker himself, so he is going to be able to find the right linebacker for his brand of football this April. Colson was a big reason for the Wolverines run to a national title this past season, and the Raiders could use some championship DNA on this roster moving forward.