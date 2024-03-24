Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
Quarterback is the big topic of conversation heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but sitting at No. 13 overall, there is going to be no way they can grab one of the elite signal-callers in this year's draft class. However, the Raiders are lucky in that there is a ton of quarterbacking talent in this year's class, and Spencer Rattler is certainly one of those guys.
Rattler, the MVP of the Senior Bowl, has had a strange journey to the NFL, but he is someone who is going to hear his name called across the three-day event in April. With the Raiders, he won't battle it out with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for a starting job on Day 1, but he has the talent to eventually be a starter in the league someday.
Remember, there was time when Rattler looked like a first-round talent early in his collegiate career, and he should be a very capable player at the next level. We are not looking for him to come in an grab a starting job right away, and he would be in a great spot learning behind O'Connell and Minshew as a rookie.