Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders still have to find another starting offensive guard this offseason, as Greg Van Roten is likely to be gone via free agency. Van Roten started all 17 games for the Raiders last season, so while he may not be high on everybody's list, he was a constant contributor and someone who will be missed.
When it comes to interior offensive linemen in this year's draft class, few are better than Michigan's Zak Zinter. He saw his collegiate career end via injury, but he was a unanimous All-American this past season, and once healthy, will prove that he will have a long career in the NFL, hopefully in the Silver and Black.
Zinter coming in via the draft would likely mean the Raiders starting offensive line is set, as he and Jordan Morgan slide into the starting lineup. The Raiders have a big question at quarterback this season, and the best thing Telesco can do is grab two starting-caliber offensive linemen with his 2024 draft haul.