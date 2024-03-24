Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
When you think of the Las Vegas Raiders, the first player that comes to mind is edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Since coming to the Raiders as a fourth-round pick back in 2019, Crosby has elevated his play to the point that some feel he could be the best overall defensive player in the NFL right now.
Last season, the Raiders had hoped Tyree Wilson, the team's No. 7 overall pick, would come in and help Crosby coming off the edge. However, it was Malcolm Koonce who assumed that role, racking up eight sacks in the team's last eight games after Pierce took over as interim head coach.
Koonce and Crosby are a dominant duo, but Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole is someone to keep an eye on during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Cole is considered raw at this point, but what better group to learn from than possibly the best player in the game, and a player in Koonce who could be a double-digit sack guy in 2024 as well.