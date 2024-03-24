Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft, Tom Telesco pushes all the right buttons during the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they add two quality offensive players with the selection. The running back room took a big hit with Josh Jacobs leaving for Green Bay in free agency, but they have added Alexander Mattison in free agency, and brought back Ameer Abdullah.
While Mattison and Zamir White are likely to get the bulk of the carries next season, it would not surprise if the Raiders used a draft pick on the position group. Jawhar Jordan from Louisville racked up over 1,300 yards from scrimmage last season, even as he battled through injuries, and proved he could get the job done on the ground, and through the air.
We round out this 7-round Raiders mock draft with a wide receiver, selecting Anthony Gould from Oregon State. Gould is an absolute speedster, clocking in with a sub-4.4 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine.
This is the kind of pick Al Davis would have made if he was still at the helm of the franchise, and Pierce loves players with gamebreaking speed as well. For a seventh-round pick, Gould would be a home run selection, especially with the departure of Hunter Renfrow this offseason.