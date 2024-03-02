Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 and still selecting a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking build a bully this offseason and that starts in the trenches. This mock draft is one way we see them doing that.
Now that we've gotten a player that can help on the edge we use the 77th overall pick on a defensive tackle that should help round out the Raiders defensive line, Michael Hall Jr. out of Ohio State. Hall is very much the modern defensive tackle in that he is not the biggest guy on the field and is not your classic run stuffing DT that we've seen over the years in the NFL.
The former Buckeye measures in at 6-2 and 280 lbs which is obviously on the very low end of the scale for his position. He can thank players like Aaron Donald for making height and weight less of a prerequisite for playing this position but there's also the fact that the NFL has become more pass heavy in this era.
Despite his lack of size, Hall plays with great strength and he is still more than powerful enough to hold up against double teams in the interior. He plays with a great motor and can provide a pass rushing element from the position which he showcased with 7 sacks over the past two seasons.
Hall would be a great compliment to the rest of the guys on the Raiders defensive line and he can line up just about everywhere across the line of scrimmage.