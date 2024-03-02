Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 and still selecting a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking build a bully this offseason and that starts in the trenches. This mock draft is one way we see them doing that.
There were reports this week that the Raiders will be allowing Andre James and Jermaine Eluemunor to depart in free agency so all of a sudden, the offensive line becomes a bigger need than it already was. One of the things that made Eluemunor especially valuable to the Raiders was that he could play multiple positions along the offensive line and may have in fact lined up at every position except for center for the Raiders.
So as we have talked about many times, positional versatility is what you look for in a late round offensive line prospect and Isaiah Adams out of Illinois fits that perfectly. Adams played tackle primarily for the Illini but also played guard during his time in college.
He is built more like a guard because of his shorter arms and wingspan but he has more than adequate height and weight at 6-4 and 316 lbs.
Adams is known for playing with great upper body strength and one of his best traits is the ability to finish blocks at the second level. He plays with a nastiness and mean streak that you always look for and offensive lineman though his pass protection technique could use some work.
There are some concerns that he can get lost in space at times but the Raiders can help mitigate that by playing him more at guard than at tackle. Offensive line depth is always a major need for any team and this helps build that up considerably.