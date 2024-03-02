Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 and still selecting a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking build a bully this offseason and that starts in the trenches. This mock draft is one way we see them doing that.
The Raiders currently have a excellent left tackle in Kolton Miller and some question marks at right tackle. Last year there was a rotation between Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford and neither player was able to get a firm grasp on the position.
There are reports that Munford will be given the opportunity to compete for the job this offseason but the Raiders will definitely need to bring in some competition.
So with that in mind, we used the 210th overall pick on Christian Jones out of Texas. Jones measures in at 6-5 and 318 lbs which is on the lighter end for most offensive tackles.
Where he does stand out physically however is with his wingspan which is in the 96th percentile at the position. Wingspan is a very important physical trait as it helps offensive lineman maintain leverage and keep defenders from getting into their bodies.
Jones has been a starter at Texas for four years where he primarily played right tackle. There was one season in 2021 where he switched to the left side but he did not perform quite as well as he did on the right. He is known for being a smart player who is great at reacting to pass rush moves and he also has the athleticism to make blocks in space.
There's some concern about him being a bit raw in past protection because he plays too upright and sometimes allows defenders to get underneath his pads. The good thing about having Munford on the roster is that Jones would get an opportunity to develop even if he's not able to win the job right away.