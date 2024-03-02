Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 and still selecting a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking build a bully this offseason and that starts in the trenches. This mock draft is one way we see them doing that.
The Raiders used a high draft pick in 2023 on a tight end and Michael Mayer and it worked out very well for them. When he was included in the game plan and healthy, mayor was a game changer for the silver and black and he developed over the course of the season as a pass catcher and blocker as well.
We know that the starting tight end position is all set but the waiters will need some help filling out the back end of the position and they do so with Brevyn Spann-Ford out of Minnesota.
Spann-Ford is built like an old school tight end at 6-6 and 267 lbs and comes from an offense that was focused on pounding the rock. The Raiders already have they're receiving tight end and now they go out and get a player that can operate as 1/6 offensive lineman but can also make plays when needed.
The Minnesota native had his best season in 2022 with 42 catches for 497 yards and followed it up with a decent statistical year in 2023 with 25 catches for 239 yards. Minnesota is one of the most run-heavy teams in college football so it makes sense that his numbers would not be eye-popping.
What is eye-popping is his massive frame which he gets moving pretty quickly with a 4.72 40 as last recorded. Spann-Ford would fit in perfectly as the second tight-end in a heavy set and his size makes him an intriguing red zone target as well.