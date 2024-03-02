Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Trading back on Day 1 and still selecting a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking build a bully this offseason and that starts in the trenches. This mock draft is one way we see them doing that.
As we said earlier in the mock draft, building a bully is not just for the lineman and that physicality needs to be extended out to the perimeter players as well. We grab a player at the end of the draft in Sione Vaki who fits that bill very well. The Utah star measures in at 5-11 and 211lbs and he packs a serious punch with his physical style of play.
Vaki is also a throwback player in that he played on both sides of the ball for the Utes in 2023 as a safety, running back, and wide receiver. On defense, he had 50 tackles, 2 sacks, and an interception and on offense he had 42 catches for 317 yards and 11 catches for 203 yards and 5 total touchdowns.
He is looking to play exclusively on defense in the NFL but a creative coach could use him in offensive packages or he could simply use those great ball skills on defense.
The California native is a big hitter who is always willing to lay the wood in run support and has great short area quickness to keep up with shifty pass catchers. His speed is not overwhelming however but it is more than adequate to keep up with guys down the field.
Patrick Graham could easily find a place for a player like this on his defense and he can also contribute right away on special teams.