Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but if they decide to stick with Kyler Murray at quarterback, there could be some fireworks on Day 1.
In this mock, with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye flying off the board at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, the Raiders pull off a monster trade. Las Vegas sends the No. 13 and No. 44 overall pick in this year's draft, as well as next year's first round pick to reset the quarterback position with LSU star Jayden Daniels.
This would be a big splash for whoever the Raiders general manager is this April, and would end the Aidan O'Connell chapter as the team's starting quarterback. With Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, his familiarity with Daniels from his time at Arizona State pushes the Raiders to make this trade, reseting the position group for the foreseeable future.
Coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign, Daniels is starting to be slated to go as a top-5 pick, so the sitting at No. 13, there is no way he lands in Las Vegas. With this trade, the Raiders strip major draft capital from themselves in 2024 and 2025, but the hope is that Daniels can be the team's quarterback for the next decade.