Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
After sending away their second round pick in the trade up for Daniels, the Raiders won't pick again until No. 77 overall in this mock draft. While no pick in the second round could end up hurting them in terms of prospects, in our mock draft, a stellar defensive tackle was still available when the team came to pick for the second time.
Defensive tackle is a position to keep an eye on this offseason, as Bilal Nichols and Adam Butler will both hit free agency. In addition, 2023 third-round pick Byron Young really gave the Raiders no tape to go off of in his rookie season, so he is a big question mark going into Year 2.
That makes the need to use this pick on a defensive tackle a big one, and they hit a home run here with T'Vondre Sweat from the University of Texas. Sweat dominated for the Texas Longhorns this past season, winning the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior OL or DL in the country.
A unanimous All-American, Sweat could come in and start right away for the Raiders, bolstering the Raiders defensive line in a big way. Bringing in guys who can help free Maxx Crosby coming off the edge is a priority for the Raiders this offseason, and Sweat can help them accomplish that by adding him here in the third round.