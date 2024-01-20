Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders swing another trade in our latest mock draft, sending a 2025 7th round pick and No. 108 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 111 and 187 pick in 2024.
Despite the arrival of Jack Jones, who put on the Silver and Black and became a playmaker at cornerback, the Raiders need more help at the position group. Nate Hobbs will return as the team's slot cornerback, and the hope is Jakorian Bennett will be better in Year 2, while also figuring out what to do with Amik Robertson.
The defensive backfield as a whole took a big step forward in 2023, but going into 2024, they have to be a lot better. Bennett could come on as a sophomore and take a starting job, but with this pick, we like the Raiders to select a talented cornerback from Penn State in Johnny Dixon.
Starting his collegiate career at South Carolina, Dixon spent his last few seasons in Happy Valley, teaming with Kalen King to give the Nittany Lions a strong duo at the position. Dixon is a bit of a wild card, as he has had an up-and-down collegiate career, but he has all the intangibles you look for in a starting corner at the next level, and we will see how he stacks up after being invited to the Senior Bowl.