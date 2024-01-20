Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders may look to make some changes at offensive tackle this offseason, as Jermaine Eluemunor hits free agency. After a strong 2022 season, Eluemunor took a step backward in 2023, but for the most part, has been a pretty consistent player for the Silver and Black across the last two years.
The problem for Eluemunor is that he is going to be a free agent this offseason, and with the way Thayer Munford Jr. played in his second season, the Raiders may find him expendable. Munford stepped up in a big way down the stretch when Kolton Miller could not play due to an injured shoulder, and comes with a much lower salary cap hit than Eluemunor could possibly ask for.
If Munford is the play, and Eluemunor is let go, the Raiders will certainly be in the market to upgrade at the offensive tackle spot. One of the more underrated offensive tackles in this draft class is Dominick Puni from Kansas, who is a versatile offensive lineman that played both offensive tackle and offensive guard in college.
Puni has the size you look for in an NFL tackle, but some feel he could be moved to guard at the next level. If that is the case, he will battle for a starting job right away along a Raiders offensive line that was one of the best in the game last season.