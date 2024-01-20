Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
In our mock draft, the Raiders picked up the No. 178 overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals, and they use it to bolster their secondary. The defensive backfield for the Raiders had a strong 2023 season, as the team finally got strong play at both cornerback and safety.
A big reason for the improvement at the safety position was the arrival of Marcus Epps, who was a key for the Philadelphia Eagles defense that won the Super Bowl a few years back. Epps took Trevon Moehrig under his wing, and in the end, the duo was much better than anyone could have anticipated.
Still, the Raiders go into this offseason looking to add more to that position group, even with a players like Isiah Pola-Mao waiting in the wings. Josh Proctor from Ohio State was a third-team All Big Ten selection this past season, and will play in the Senior Bowl in 2024, so we will get a good look at him as we enter draft season.