Raiders 7-round mock draft: Trading up to No. 4 brings potential superstar QB
In our latest Raiders 7-round mock draft, Las Vegas gets their future at QB by trading up on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The linebacker group improved in a big way in 2023, as Robert Spillane was an excellent addition in free agency, and Divine Deablo looks like he is going to be a stud for years to come. Still, depth is going to be needed going forward, and Tatum Bethune from Florida State is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.
Bethune was named third-team All-ACC this past season, and has been a starter for the Seminoles across the last two years. He is a big reason why Florida State made an impressive run towards a near CFP appearance this past season.
The Raiders interior of the offensive line could look very different in 2024, especially if the team decides to let Andre James walk in free agency. Picking here at No. 195 overall, Michael Jurgens from Wake Forest is an interesting prospect, as he played both offensive guard and tackle for the Demon Deacons.
If James does leave, Dylan Parham would be next in line to start at center for the Raiders in 2024, freeing up a battle at offensive guard that Jurgens could get in the mix for. An All-ACC performer, Jurgens has the size you look for at the next level, and could be one of the more NFL-ready interior linemen in this class.
We close our mock draft by adding some depth coming off the edge, adding Clemson's Xavier Thomas with the Raiders final selection. Thomas would be a nice complement to Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce in terms of the pass rush, and if Tyree Wilson can continue to trend in the right direction, it really makes the edge rusher spot a position of dominance for the Raiders going forward.