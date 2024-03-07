Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
On Monday, the NFL world finally got the official word that Russell Wilson would be released by the Denver Broncos. Now the question becomes, do the Las Vegas Raiders make a move?
What's interesting about Wilson's release is the fact that he can sign for a minimum deal while still getting paid $39 million from Denver.
With that in mind, and the idea that Russ could get to play the Broncos twice a year, let's try and map out some draft plans if the Raiders landed the 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback, as some outlets believe could happen.
Rather than trading up, the Raiders trade back to start this 2024 NFL mock draft
To kick off our latest mock, the Raiders move back with Seattle.
In this deal, the Raiders move back to pick no. 16 while netting an extra third rounder in the process. Because quarterback is no longer a question mark, Vegas is afforded this luxury and proceeds to walk into a perfect first-round scenario.
One of the areas Las Vegas needs help is up front across the offensive line. Here, they find their long-term solution with the draft's best interior lineman, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. This guy is the real deal. He's been the talk of NFL Draft gurus for months now, and has risen all the way to the first round after being a unanimous All American last season.
Powers-Johnson plays with a mean streak and has overwhelming power at the position. He has a huge, wide frame and packs a punch with heavy hands. Powers-Johnson is going to rise up as one of the league's best centers in a hurry, and he's certainly become a can't-miss prospect for teams in need at the position.
Wilson gets better protection right away in the draft, but the Raiders aren't done.