Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
Las Vegas takes a quick break from building on offense in order to address the concern at cornerback. In the second round, it's Georgia Bulldogs corner Kamari Lassiter who helps fill that void. Although the Raiders' defense improved following Antonio Pierce taking over as head coach, the secondary still has a lot of work to do.
Lassiter comes into the NFL a bit leaner than coaches might like, but because of his build he also possesses high-level athleticism. Lassiter is quick-footed and can make sudden movements look simple. He's fast, too, being able to keep wide receivers from separating more often than not.
One thing you'll read over and over again when studying Lassiter is a high football IQ, which is key for the cornerback position. He's got great ability to read quarterbacks and make moves with anticipation. And, because he's quick on his feet, a lot of those anticipatory moves end poorly for opposing quarterbacks and their respective target.
The Bulldogs standout finished with a career-high eight passes defensed in 2023 and allowed an opposing quarterback rating of just 48.7 when targeted last year, per Pro Football Focus.