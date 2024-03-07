Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
The Raiders could use some additional talent in the running back room, especially if they're not bringing back former NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs. At the moment, it's Zamir White and that's pretty much it. The team needs to at least add depth, if not another guy who can carry a good chunk of the load.
In Round 3, Las Vegas goes with a guy who dominated this year's Combine in Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright. The Volunteer product ran his 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.38 seconds while adding a broad jump of 11'2", not to mention a 38-inch vertical. He's become one of the bigger draft risers following the Combine, and for good reason.
Last season at Tennessee, Wright ran for over 1,000 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. That's an incredibly strong number, especially considering he played against SEC defenses. Wright is a guy who can not only run well and make the big play, but he can catch the football, too. He'll push White for the starting job, and will most likely end up taking it over.