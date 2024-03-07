Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
Continuing to add competition and talent on the offensive line in preparation for Wilson taking over at quarterback, the Raiders add Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves with the second of their two third-round picks. Goncalves comes in as a 6-foot-6 tackle with tremendous overall size and strength. He's more brute strength than he is athleticism, which is why some aren't as big of a fan of his.
The plus side is, Goncalves can potentially slide inside to guard if need be. He's a power blocker, first, and will need some polishing when it comes to moving laterally. But, Goncalves enters the NFL as someone the Raiders could potentially see start from Day 1 at multiple spots.
In the fourth round, the Raiders turn their attention back to the defense and try to add some depth up front. Clemson's Tyler Davis is a high motor player who comes in being able to excel, first and foremost, against the run. At 6-foot-2, 299 pounds, Davis has plenty of power but can also get off the line of scrimmage fairly quickly. He has active hands and keeps them working. But, Davis can also surprise you with his bull rush at times. He's a versatile guy who can be a force in both aspects of the game.