Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 5, the Raiders do their best to try and add another lineman who has the potential to develop into a starter. Any time you go after an offensive lineman from a top program like Michigan, you're probably going to get, at the very least, a highly capable reserve, if not a future starter.
Zak Zinter stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 320 pounds, and the guy is an absolute truck. He moves mountains in the run game and is almost impossible to push back. His raw power, above all else, is going to get him far in the league.
Staying in the trenches but flipping to the other side, the Raiders add a pass rusher in Round 6 with Washington State's Brennan Jackson. This guy is as close to an old school player as you'll find in his class. He doesn't have the top-tier pass rush moves, but Jackson plays the game with a relentless effort. That's how he wins. He's not going to blow you away with his savvy technique or any overwhelming athletic trait. He's just a thoroughbred. He's a football player, period.
Last season, Jackson posted career highs in total tackles (57), tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.5). He also recovered four fumbles and came up with three passes defensed.