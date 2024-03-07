Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Russell Wilson becomes 'Plan A'
By Ryan Heckman
With their first of two seventh-round picks, the Raiders stay on the defensive line with Illinois' Keith Randolph Jr. Standing 6-foot-3, 296 pounds, Randolph comes in as an interior defender who doesn't necessarily do anything overwhelmingly excellent, but he plays hard and stacks up tackles. He's well-worth a swing here in the seventh round and could become a part of the rotation early on.
With the last pick in their pocket, the Raiders go after a guy that Antonio Pierce could potentially mold. As a former linebacker, he's got a special place in his heart for the position, of course. Kentucky's Trevin Wallace is the pick, here.
Wallace is a highly athletic linebacker standing 6-foot-1, 237 pounds. He ran an impressive 4.51 in his 40-yard dash and notched a 37.5-inch vertical as well. He's quick and twitchy, but could use some refinement when it comes to the mental aspect of diagnosing.