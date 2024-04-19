Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
We are officially entering draft week and the smoke screens and misinformation is at an all time high surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. Mixed in with reports of bad attitudes from top draft prospects are reports that teams are focusing in on certain players at the top of the first round.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, we are seeing more and more reports that they have identified quarterback Michael Penix as their selection with the 13th overall pick.
At the same time, there are reports that they will not reach for a quarterback and will instead focus on one of the top offensive tackle or cornerback prospects. In many of our mock drafts we have rotated between either of those three positions with the focus on maximizing draft capital in the top 100.
In this mock draft, we are focusing less on trading down to accumulate draft capital and more on simply taking the best player available while also focusing on need. Since our last mock draft, the Raiders have not made any significant signings but have added interior offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to shore up position of need with a player that is familiar with Luke Getsy’s offensive scheme.
We are likely to see a flurry of free agent activity once the draft wraps up next week but for now things are quiet on that front for most of the NFL. We know that the Raiders will likely not address all their needs through the draft but as we said earlier, we are focusing on both best player available and needs in this mock. Let's jump in!