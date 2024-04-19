Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
We wrap up this mock draft with a potential diamond in the rough wide receiver that brings a different dimension to the Raiders offense. Devaugh Vele out of Utah measures in at 6-3 and 203lbs and great athletic ability that he showed off at the combine with a 4.43 40.
Vele’s vertical jump was “only” 36 inches but add that to his 6-4 frame and 33inch arms and you get a player with massive catch radius that can bully defensive backs all over the field. There are concerns about Vele not being a “sudden” athlete and his route running needs some work but that’s why he is a 7th round pick and not a day 2 selection.
In his senior season, Vele had 43 catches for 593 yards and 3 touchdowns to give him 9 total for his college career. He was not the most prolific guy but he has plenty of physical upside and gives the Raiders offense a different dimension and a big weapon to use in the red zone. That upside and size is enough of a reason to use this late round pick on him and he can contribute on special teams for those same reasons.