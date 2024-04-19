Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
While we still hold out hope for Jakorian Bennett to be a solid cornerback in the NFL, the position is still a need for the Raiders as they look to flesh out their defensive backfield. This is not the first time we have selected Max Milton out of Rutgers in a mock draft but we have even more reason to after he showed out in the NFL combine.
Melton measures in at 5-11 and 187lbs so he is not on the bigger side for a corner but he is an elite athlete with vertical and broad jumps in the 94th percentile or better. He also ran a 4.39 in the 40 and put up a respectable 16 reps on the bench press. In four years with the scarlet Knights, Melton improved his quarterback rating when targeted every year and ended his senior season with three pass breakups and three interceptions.
The versatile defensive back plays the game with a physical and aggressive approach that translates well in man coverage and in the run game. He also has great awareness in zone coverage and uses his athleticism well against bigger wide receivers. There aren't many receivers in the NFL that will be able to run past him and he would immediately bring explosiveness and athleticism to an already talented defensive backfield.
He may need some refinement in his technique but that is to be expected of just about any college defensive back making the transition to the pros.