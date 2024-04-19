Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
Offensive tackle is listed as a position of need for the Raiders as it is unclear if they believe long term in Thayer Munford as the solution at right tackle. The team also may be preparing for life without Kolton Miller who had some injury issues last year and is scheduled to be a free agent after 2025.
With that in mind, we use the 112th overall pick on an experienced player that has all of the physical and mental traits you look for in a top tackle in Delmar Glaze out of Maryland. Glaze measures in at 6-4 and 315lbs and has the long arms and wingspan you want in an offensive tackle. He showed solid athleticism with a forty, shuttle, and broad jump that were average for his position group but is agile and fluid for his size.
Scouts love his coordination for a bigger guy and rave about the physicality he brings to the game on every snap. They have concerns about some of his footwork and lateral agility but those are things that can be developed with high level coaching. With a left-handed QB in the mix the right tackle position becomes even more valuable and investing an early pick on Glaze makes perfect sense for the Raiders.
Even if Munford is currently the starter, he has not done enough to win the job the last few years and the Raiders need to improve the talent and depth at that position.