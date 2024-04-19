Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
We were originally slated to draft at pick 148 but instead traded back for the first time in this mock with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for pick 158 and 184. We use the first of those picks on a player that has seen his draft stock rocket because of an incredible combine performance.
In a previous mock draft we had Isaac Guerendo targeted in the last two rounds but after he put up a 4.33 in the 40 and vertical and broad jumps in the 97th percentile he has become a popular mid round selection in mocks. He measures in at an impressive 6-0 and 221 lbs and his combination of size and athleticism make him a very intriguing prospect.
After four years that Wisconsin as a bit part player, Guerendo transferred to Louisville and shared the backfield with Jawhar Jordan who is also in this draft class. In 2023, Guerendo racked up 810 yards on just 132 carries and found the end zone 11 times. He was also used as a receiver out of the backfield with 22 catches for 234 yards. He is exactly the type of versatile and dynamic back that would pair perfectly with Zamir White and he would be great value at this point in the draft.