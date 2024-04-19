Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Securing their franchise QB on Day 1
The NFL draft is less than a week away and we come to you with one of our final mock drafts of the 2024 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders!
After a quick break to draft a potentially special running back, we are back to addressing the offensive line to make things easier for our rookie quarterback. After drafting a pure offensive tackle at 1:12, we to draft a player who could fill multiple positions along the offensive line in Mason McCormick out of South Dakota state.
McCormick primarily played left guard for the Jack rabbits but his build and athleticism could see him deployed as an offensive tackle at the next level. He measures in at 6-4 and 309 lbs and he showed off some elite level athleticism at the NFL combine.
His forty time of 5.08 was in the 84th percentile and his shuttle, vertical, and broad jump were all in the 95th percentile or better. He also flexed on the rest of the lineman with 32 reps in the bench press at his pro day which puts him in the 94th percentile for offensive tackles.
The South Dakota native started 57 consecutive games for the JackRabbits and plays with a physical and aggressive style. There are some concerns about him being a bit too stiff to play tackle but the athleticism he displayed at the combine suggests that those concerns might be overblown. McCormick would provide immediate competition to Thayer Munford at right tackle and could push for the starting left guard spot as well.