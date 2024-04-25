Raiders 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Shocking Day 1 trade throws first round into frenzy
On the night before the 2024 NFL Draft, our latest 7-round mock has the Las Vegas Raiders making a big trade-up to get their franchise quarterback
More than four months of anticipation are ending as we are finally in 2024 NFL Draft week and all those Las Vegas Raiders mock drafts and film reviews will turn into actual selections. For us here at Just Blog Baby we will be shifting from mock drafts to draft grades for the Las Vegas Raiders but we still have time to squeeze in one last mock to get you ready for draft weekend.
In our last several mock drafts we have either accepted being stuck at 13 and drafting Michael Penix or trading down to late-first or early-second and drafting another QB but we take a different approach this time around. We make a massive splash at the top of the first round to go up and get the QB most of Raider Nation has been calling for since he showed up in the Allegiant Stadium locker room for a post-game celebration.
After that initial splash, we go back to the positions of need but also look to focus on how we can make life easier for that young QB. Whether that is drafting great offensive lineman, getting him a big body tight end that can block and make contested catches, or building up the defense to give him short fields, we do it all.
So with that in mind, we jump into my final mock draft of the offseason. We hope you've enjoyed this ride with us and we look forward to providing draft coverage and grades next week! First, let us dive into a shocking Day 1 trade.